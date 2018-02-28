Gene Watson to perform at Albany Municipal Auditorium

Albany city officials are working to host more music concerts and events and bring people downtown. (Source: WALB)

Gene Watson is set to perform Friday night at the Albany Municipal Auditorium. (Source: WALB)

Albany city officials are working to host more music concerts and events and bring people downtown.

One way they are doing this is by bringing in a wide variety of artists.

Gold era country music singer Gene Watson will perform Friday night at the Albany Municipal Auditorium.

Many recent concerts have been targeted at the younger generations and organizers want to expand the selection. They hope fans will be able to appreciate the variety of artists they are bringing.

The auditorium can hold 900 people and they hope to have a packed house.

"Most of his hits were the 70s and 80s. He's more of what you would call the country gold type singer. He has a lot of the country gold hits and I think fans of Gene Watson will recognize a lot of his songs and it will be a good evening for everybody," said Director of Recreation Joel Holmes.

Tickets for the lower balcony are $46 and for the upper balcony, it's $36. The doors will open at 6 p.m.

The show will begin at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.