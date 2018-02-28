Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful challenges businesses to recycle

Right now, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful is leading an annual workplace recycling campaign. (Source: WALB)

Many Albany businesses are making a promise that will help preserve our environment.

Right now, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful is leading an annual workplace recycling campaign.

They are challenging businesses to make a pledge to recycle for one year.

"It's not only what we need to be doing, but we also do it for the future generations because we want the Dougherty County landfill to last as long as we can," said Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Judy Bowles.

Bowles wants to add another 25 new businesses to this year's pledge class.

Last year, 125 businesses promised to recycle.

To make your recycling pledge and receive a recycling bin and a sticker for your business, contact Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful at (229) 430-5257.

