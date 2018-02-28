Dougherty Co. D.A., Fitzgerald judge honored with service awards

Two South Georgia attorneys were recognized for their work outside of the courtroom. (Source: Ken Hodges)

Dougherty County's District Attorney Greg Edwards received the Justice Robert Benham Community Service Award.

Given by the State Bar of Georgia, the award recognizes lawyers performing exceptional volunteer service in their communities.

Judge Robert "Bobby" Chasten from Fitzgerald received the Lifetime Award for Community Service.

"I am just very glad to be of service. I think it is part of something you should do as a public official, you should be engaged in service," said Edwards.

