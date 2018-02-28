Lee Co. students learn importance of serving in the community

Members of the Albany Chick-fil-A spoke to Lee County High School students about community leadership and service (Source: WALB)

Some Lee County High School students learned how they can better help their community on Wednesday.

This was the first Chick-fil-A Remarkable Experience for the area. It's a program designed to train the next generation of leaders.

Staff members from the Albany Chick-fil-A spoke to students about the importance of serving in their community.

Corey Holman is a marketing manager for the restaurant and said he hopes the students take what they learned and apply it to the community.

"Our hope and our goal is that the message that we are conveying to this group of students and to the students we will be talking to, that they will take it and apply it. And that they will go and impact their local communities," said Holman.

The Chick-fil-A team plans to talk to more than 300 students over the two day event.

