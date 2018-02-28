Lee Co. preserves historical documents from court house attic

The books will be preserved at the Thronateeska Heritage Center (Source: WALB)

Historical documents were taken from the Lee County Court House Wednesday (Source: WALB)

Crews uncovered parts of Lee County's history Wednesday and they'll soon have a new home.

More than 200 books filled the shelves of the Lee County Court House attic.

But on Wednesday, those records were taken from the shelves and packed for preservation.

Thronateeska Heritage Center Registrar Allison Young said it's very important to preserve documents like these.

"Often times this is it. There was the one record and that was it. So it's important to go ahead and take care of them, conserve them, preserve them before they get any worse," said Young.

The records included various county and court records from Lee County.

Each book was plastic wrapped and placed in a box.

Young said they will now be taken back to the archives at Thronateeska and put into a freezer to kill any bugs, mold and mildew.

Young said after that they will be cleaned and taken into storage. She said she enjoys preserving history like this.

"As a history nerd, it's always cool to get to see the old books, especially the old style of handwriting. All the old cursive is just gorgeous. You get to see how books used to be made. That's always interesting because these would have been bound by hand," explained Young.

Young hopes that other locations across the area will follow in Lee County's footsteps.

"It's so important because in Southwest Georgia, especially, because it gets so hot and so humid and so many times records are just kept in places where they should not be," said Young.

Lee County Code Enforcement Officer Jim Wright said as of right now, the county doesn't plan on displaying any of the records in public.

