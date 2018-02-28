South GA girl thrilled about pre-K acceptance letter

Miller Britt literally took off running in excitement when she found out she got accepted into pre-K. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia 3-year-old is really excited about going to "big-girl school."

On Wednesday, Tift County Public Schools posted a video on its Facebook page of Miller Britt finding out she had gotten accepted to Tift County Public Preschool and she was thrilled.

Ashley Britt, Miller's mom, said she has been attending Tifton First United Methodist's pre-K program for three half days a week. But Ashley said Miller has been wanting to go to a full day program for a while, and now she will.

Ashley said they applied for the pre-K program at the beginning of February and just weeks later, she was surprised to find an acceptance letter in the mail.

But not quite as excited as Miller was to get the news.

And as with most parents, there's always that feeling that your kids are growing up too fast. At the end of the Facebook video, you can hear Ashley say, "Is this what a college acceptance feels like?"

Ashley also said that waiting for the letter wasn't easy.

"You can ask my coworkers and my friends, I mean my nerves were shot waiting on that letter to come in. So, I can only imagine what it's going to feel like when she is a senior in high school applying for colleges," said Ashley.

And Ashley said Miller's dad told her to stop growing up when he found out his little girl was going to pre-K.

Miller will officially start big-girl school in August!

