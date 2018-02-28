4C Academy taking applications for 2018-2019 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

4C Academy taking applications for 2018-2019

Students at the 4C Academy are learning about aviation in their pathway class. (Source: WALB) Students at the 4C Academy are learning about aviation in their pathway class. (Source: WALB)
Chris Hatcher is the CEO of the 4C Academy. (Source: WALB) Chris Hatcher is the CEO of the 4C Academy. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

With its first year of students almost complete, the 4C Academy in Dougherty County is getting ready to welcome new students. 

The state-of-the-art equipment is in the process of being installed in the newest classrooms. 

This year the school accepted a little more than 300 students from Dougherty, Baker, Calhoun and Terrell counties. 

They will be able to accept about 400 for the upcoming school year. 

The school has 14 different pathways students can choose from that range from health sciences to engineering. 

CEO Chris Hatcher said students are enjoying the school's atmosphere. 

"From who we have heard from they are all looking forward to a second year with us and we have a good group of folks interested for next year as well. Lot of excitement," said Hatcher.

Middle and High School Students have been touring the school this week. 

If you are interested in learning more about the school click here

You can also use the form below to apply:

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Thomasville school board hears NAACP concerns

    Thomasville school board hears NAACP concerns

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:53 PM EST2018-02-28 22:53:05 GMT
    Thomasville citizens voiced concerns at Tuesdays board meeting (Source: WALB)Thomasville citizens voiced concerns at Tuesdays board meeting (Source: WALB)
    Thomasville citizens voiced concerns at Tuesdays board meeting (Source: WALB)Thomasville citizens voiced concerns at Tuesdays board meeting (Source: WALB)

    Several parents and community leaders in Thomasville are expressing concern tonight about inclusiveness and diversity in the city school system. 

    More >>

    Several parents and community leaders in Thomasville are expressing concern tonight about inclusiveness and diversity in the city school system. 

    More >>

  • South GA girl thrilled about pre-K acceptance letter

    South GA girl thrilled about pre-K acceptance letter

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:41 PM EST2018-02-28 22:41:00 GMT
    Miller Britt literally took off running in excitement when she found out she got accepted into pre-K. (Source: WALB)Miller Britt literally took off running in excitement when she found out she got accepted into pre-K. (Source: WALB)
    Miller Britt literally took off running in excitement when she found out she got accepted into pre-K. (Source: WALB)Miller Britt literally took off running in excitement when she found out she got accepted into pre-K. (Source: WALB)

    A South Georgia 3-year-old is really excited about going to "big-girl school."

    More >>

    A South Georgia 3-year-old is really excited about going to "big-girl school."

    More >>

  • Thomas Co. officials search for wanted woman

    Thomas Co. officials search for wanted woman

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-02-28 22:19:54 GMT
    Lesly Ann Christmas (Source: TCSO)Lesly Ann Christmas (Source: TCSO)
    Lesly Ann Christmas (Source: TCSO)Lesly Ann Christmas (Source: TCSO)

    Thomas County deputies are seeking help tracking down a woman with an outstanding warrant, related to 2013 charges of stealing more than $31,000 from a Parent - Teacher Organization. 

    More >>

    Thomas County deputies are seeking help tracking down a woman with an outstanding warrant, related to 2013 charges of stealing more than $31,000 from a Parent - Teacher Organization. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly