4C Academy taking applications for 2018-2019

With its first year of students almost complete, the 4C Academy in Dougherty County is getting ready to welcome new students.

The state-of-the-art equipment is in the process of being installed in the newest classrooms.

This year the school accepted a little more than 300 students from Dougherty, Baker, Calhoun and Terrell counties.

They will be able to accept about 400 for the upcoming school year.

The school has 14 different pathways students can choose from that range from health sciences to engineering.

CEO Chris Hatcher said students are enjoying the school's atmosphere.

"From who we have heard from they are all looking forward to a second year with us and we have a good group of folks interested for next year as well. Lot of excitement," said Hatcher.

Middle and High School Students have been touring the school this week.

