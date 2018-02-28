Thomasville Fire Department names 'Firefighter of the Year'

The Thomasville Fire Department is celebrating one of their own this week.

Engineer Randy Wood was named firefighter of the year for 2017.

The department itself has seen a huge growth in leadership and training within the past several years.

Chief Chris Bowman said Wood constantly promotes teamwork and professionalism.

"This award shows a high degree of motivation and firefighter skills, with superior knowledge and personal accomplishments. The recipient has shown a desire to learn and applied those skills on the ground and at the fire station," said Bowman.

Wood was recognized for his accomplishment at a city council meeting this week.

