Thomasville Fire Department names 'Firefighter of the Year'

Engineer Randy Woods (Source: WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

The Thomasville Fire Department is celebrating one of their own this week.

Engineer Randy Wood was named firefighter of the year for 2017.

The department itself has seen a huge growth in leadership and training within the past several years.

Chief Chris Bowman said Wood constantly promotes teamwork and professionalism.

"This award shows a high degree of motivation and firefighter skills, with superior knowledge and personal accomplishments. The recipient has shown a desire to learn and applied those skills on the ground and at the fire station," said Bowman.

Wood was recognized for his accomplishment at a city council meeting this week.

