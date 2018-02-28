Thomas Co. officials search for wanted woman - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas Co. officials search for wanted woman

Lesly Ann Christmas (Source: TCSO) Lesly Ann Christmas (Source: TCSO)
THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

Thomas County deputies are seeking help tracking down a woman with an outstanding warrant, related to 2013 charges of stealing more than $31,000 from a Parent - Teacher Organization.

Lesley Christmas, 30, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after she stole more than $31,000 from the Jerger Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization in Thomasville.

Christmas only had to serve four years behind bars, and the rest of her sentence on probation.

Deputies said she has since left the Thomasville area without notifying proper authorities and has failed to pay restitution.

"If you can't find family somewhere, it makes them difficult to find them. But she is in the national database, so if she is stopped anywhere or several different things happen, she will pop up as a wanted person so hopefully, we locate Mrs. Christmas," said Capt. Steve Jones, PIO.

Investigators said they believe Christmas could be in the Atlanta area.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

