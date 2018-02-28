Thomas family to give $1K to high school student

The student will be one at Dougherty Comprehensive High School. (Source: WALB)

Larry Thomas said he wants to help set students up for a bright future. (Source: WALB)

The Thomas family announced they will be giving away a scholarship to a high school student. (Source: WALB)

An Albany man and his family are giving back to their community, in a big way.

The Thomas Family announced they will be giving a one thousand dollar scholarship to a Dougherty Comprehensive High School student each year, from now on.

Larry Thomas had two children who went through the Dougherty County School System.

He and his daughter spoke to board members Wednesday.

His daughter admits she didn't want to go to Dougherty High School, but she found success.

She's now working as a Certified Public Accountant.

"This is just one of the vehicles I look to use to try to help young kids prep to go to college, and this scholarship will assist them in trying to get that head start," said Thomas.

The Thomas family will be working with school officials to pick a recipient each year.

They are hoping to be able to give even more money and to other schools in the future.

