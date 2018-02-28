Albany residents learn about identity theft prevention

The Thomas Family announced they will be giving a one thousand dollar scholarship to a Dougherty Comprehensive High School student each year, from now on.More >>
The Thomas Family announced they will be giving a one thousand dollar scholarship to a Dougherty Comprehensive High School student each year, from now on.More >>
Scammers are targeting senior citizens on a daily basis, according to Dougherty County Investigator Captain Craig Dodd.More >>
Scammers are targeting senior citizens on a daily basis, according to Dougherty County Investigator Captain Craig Dodd.More >>
Cries of brutal torture in Georgia prisons have prompted one man to file more than forty lawsuits against the Department of Corrections Emergency Response Teams.More >>
Cries of brutal torture in Georgia prisons have prompted one man to file more than forty lawsuits against the Department of Corrections Emergency Response Teams.More >>
Officials responded to a traffic crash in Worth County, involving an SUV and a log truck.More >>
Officials responded to a traffic crash in Worth County, involving an SUV and a log truck.More >>
Monday, police arrested Willie Poke, 35, in connection with the fire on East College Avenue.More >>
Monday, police arrested Willie Poke, 35, in connection with the fire on East College Avenue.More >>