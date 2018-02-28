Albany residents learn about identity theft prevention

Dodd said people should not give personal information to anyone they don't know over the phone. (Source: WALB)

Dodd is the chief investigator with the sheriff's office. (Source: WALB)

Scammers are targeting senior citizens on a daily basis, according to Dougherty County Sheriff's Investigator Captain Craig Dodd.

He spoke to Albany residents Wednesday at the Club at Thornton Park about how to prevent yourself from identity theft and scammers.

Dodd said almost every day in Dougherty County, someone is the victim of a scam.

Dodd said one of the main things you can do is not give any information at all to anyone on the phone that you don't know who you are talking to.

"We actually have people that say 'Oh if you need to verify who I am you can call this number.' Well that is the number they gave you to call and probably one of their partners is waiting on the other side," said Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Chief Investigator Captain Craig Dodd.

Dodd said you also shouldn't open emails you don't recognize

Don't download things from the internet you don't know are trustworthy, and don't leave bills lying around in the house.

Surprisingly, he said about half the people who commit identity fraud do it to their own relatives.

Albany Recreation and Parks put the event together.

