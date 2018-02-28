Dougherty hires UGA all-time return yards leader Damien Gary

Damien Gary is best known for being the greatest punt returner in University of Georgia football history, he's now the head football coach at Dougherty High School.

The Athens native will be the 10th coach to lead the Trojans since 1964. He's taking over a struggling program that has gone (13-65) since 2010.

This is the third stop on Gary's coaching journey. Most recently he served as an assistant at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte from 2013-2017.

Gary was an assistant football coach at Clarke Central High in Athens from 2005-2010, and coached wide receivers at Mars Hill in 2011-12.

As a player, Gary holds the UGA record with 1,273 career punt return yards. He was at Georgia from 1999-2003, and was a key member of the 2002 SEC championship team.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.