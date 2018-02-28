Four surprising ways to wreck your credit

Dougherty County's recent audit reveals 2017's storms will likely have long-term economic consequences. High out of pocket expenses to rebuild following back-to-back damaging storms and tornadoes, coupled with reduced sales tax collections, are two issues impacting the county's future. That's according to a recent audit by the firm Mauldin and Jenkins.More >>
Dougherty County's recent audit reveals 2017's storms will likely have long-term economic consequences. High out of pocket expenses to rebuild following back-to-back damaging storms and tornadoes, coupled with reduced sales tax collections, are two issues impacting the county's future. That's according to a recent audit by the firm Mauldin and Jenkins.More >>
Good news for folks who are tired of washing pollen off their cars! The worst of the pine pollen season may be behind us.More >>
Good news for folks who are tired of washing pollen off their cars! The worst of the pine pollen season may be behind us.More >>
A South Georgia attraction is giving students a chance to hang out with animals and learn about different regions around the world during spring break.More >>
A South Georgia attraction is giving students a chance to hang out with animals and learn about different regions around the world during spring break.More >>
One south Georgia school district wants to improve safety protocol following the mass shooting at a Florida high school last month.More >>
One south Georgia school district wants to improve safety protocol following the mass shooting at a Florida high school last month.More >>
Here are four surprising way you can wreck your credit without even knowingMore >>
Here are four surprising way you can wreck your credit without even knowingMore >>