Officials respond to accident with log truck on Highway 300

Officials responded to a traffic crash in Worth County, involving an SUV and a log truck.

Worth Co. Sheriff's deputies, the Georgia State Patrol, and Department of Public Safety responded to the accident at the intersection of Highway 300 and 32.

The driver of the SUV was treated in an ambulance by officials, but it wasn't clear if they would be transported to the hospital.

Traffic in the area is still flowing normally.

