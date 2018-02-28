Man arrested in recent Ashburn house fires

Police believe the fire Monday is connected to a house fire on Hanner Ave. on December 27. (Source: WALB)

Police said this house went up in flames Monday on East College St. (Source: WALB)

"There's possibly a motive, we're still working on that," said Det. Michael Kling. (Source: WALB)

Investigators believe the same person may have started two recent house fires in Ashburn. (Source: WALB)

Investigators have been working on identifying who started two recent house fires in Ashburn, and Monday, they arrested Willie Poke, 35, in connection with the fire on East College Avenue.

Poke is charged with arson in the first degree and obstruction, so far, according to Det. Michael King of the Ashburn Police Dept.

Police are also investigating a house fire on Hanner Ave. on December 27, they believe is connected.

Detective King said the woman who lived in the home where the first fire happened in December was temporarily staying in the Hanner Avenue home that went up in flames.

"There's possibly a motive, we're still working on that," said Det. King. "We do have somebody that we're going to question about it, and go from there."

No one was hurt in either fire.

If you know anything about these fires, call the state arson hotline at 800-282-5804.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.