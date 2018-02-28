City of Albany receives strong financial report

Courtney Rogers, Senior Vice President, of Davenport and Company LLC for the Georgia Government Finance Officers Association (Source: WALB)

Downtown Albany could see more local businesses because of the strong financial report (Source: WALB)

If you are looking to move or start a local business in Albany, there's good news!

A new report shows the city has a strong financial report and background.

Albany city commissioners have just gotten a check of approval for good finances.

Just like individuals have their own personal credit ratings, businesses do too.

And that includes the city of Albany.

Courtney Rogers, Senior Vice President of Davenport and Company LLC for the Georgia Government finance officers association, said liquidity for the Albany city commissioners is key.

"The trick with local governments this day and age is revenues are going like they were back in the early 2000s when some areas experience a lot of growth in real estate," explained Rogers. "That slowed down, so as a result, everyone is having to be a little more attentive to their expenditures as they grow."

He said debt levels are low and there are no areas of concern.

They should continue to invest and keep up with their finances.

"They've also got some ability to go out and borrow if they need to," said Rogers. "And it's important, even if some people are negative on borrowing, local governments have to borrow to keep investments up because they've got infrastructure they've got to keep up."

And one area of improvement is keeping policies up to date and reviewing them often.

