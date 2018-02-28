Valdosta bus drivers await answers from Board of Education - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta bus drivers await answers from Board of Education

By Damon Arnold, Reporter
The Valdosta City Board of Education met Tuesday night, but not one word was discussed about the school bus drivers' demands or threats of a strike. (Source: WALB) The Valdosta City Board of Education met Tuesday night, but not one word was discussed about the school bus drivers' demands or threats of a strike. (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

The Valdosta City Board of Education met Tuesday night, but not one word was discussed about the school bus drivers' demands or threats of a strike.  

WALB News 10's Damon Arnold spoke with one of the leaders of the bus drivers group, who was in attendance at the meeting, and said he is asking his co-workers to trust the process.

"I told them to be patient with this and let the process, process itself," said bus driver Carlton Johnson.

Johnson attended the meeting to receive any new updates or confirmations on where board members stood with the demands made by the drivers, but none came.

"We're actually supposed to meet with Dr. Cason again this week. He will give us more details about what his plans are far as a change in management or making modifications," said Johnson.

Last week, drivers rallied together for the removal of their director and more pay.

Soon after, they met with Superintendent Dr. William Cason, followed by a special meeting with board members.

MORE: Valdosta parents worry about possible school bus driver strike

Johnson said he doesn't know what is coming next, but said Dr. Cason is on top of the problem. 

"His main objectives were, there is a cancer there or several cancers, he's going to get rid of the cancer, so we can start fresh," said Johnson. 

What that cancer is, is unknown.

Johnson has been very vocal about his concerns with management, but now says he just wants to see an overall change that works for everyone.

"Yes, there was a lot that were advocating to see the removal of the director, me personally I'd just like to see a change," said Johnson.

The Valdosta City School District did release a statement saying Dr. Cason plans to meet with the drivers again to discuss next steps and how they can move forward to ensure what's best for the students.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

