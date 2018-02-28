Phoebe reports sharp decline in flu numbers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

It appears we may be past the peak of flu season in Albany. 

The number of Phoebe patients being tested for influenza has sharply declined this month.

During the final days of January, the hospital reported its highest number of possible flu sufferers, 530 people tested for flu. Of those, 130 people got a positive flu result.

Since then, flu complaints have been dropping week after week.

This flu season has not just kept physicians busy, but paramedics as well.

Dougherty County EMS has been transporting more people to hospitals with the flu.

"We have run an extensive amount of calls with the flu season this year. We are working well with the local hospitals to make sure we can get the people in and get them taken care of as quickly as possible," said Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen.

In the week ending Sunday, February 25, 209 flu tests were performed on Phoebe patients with only 22 people testing positive.

