Homeowners voice concerns on GDOT's plans to widen HWY 133

Dozens of homeowners voiced concerns about the future widening of Highway 133, better known as Moultrie Road.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials held a private meeting for homeowners who will be directly impacted by the project.

Drivers on Highway 133 could soon get some relief from the traffic congestion on the road which some homeowners who live along the route say it's well overdue.

"We have a lot of semi traffic with people coming back and forth from the other side of town," said homeowner Wayne Hatcher.

It's part of the Governor's Road Improvement plan of 66 miles of Highway 133 from Brooks County to Dougherty County.

Two sections have been completed and three are under construction in a time-lapse video on GDOT Southwest Facebook page.

"There aren't very many opportunities to pass if you get stuck on one of those two-lane sections," explained GDOT District Communications Officer Juanita Birmingham.

GDOT officials shared plans on the widening of 3.7 miles of the road between South County Line Road and State Route 112 on Tuesday night.

As part of the preliminary stage, property owners must be notified by letter before the right of way property acquisition starts.

Hatcher said he was happy to hear GDOT crews will also do an environmental study on the flooding that happens on the road.

"I want to make sure they don't increase our watershed issues," added Hatcher.

Hatcher said the road widening would barely impact him.

But for Elaine Rex, she's afraid her brother could lose a quarter of an acre, displacing the well and pump house.

"We're not sure what would happen if they lose their well, they lose their house that they've been in since 1979," added homeowner Elaine Rex.

GDOT officials told her people will be out to survey the property, but ultimately they said the plans revealed tonight are not set in stone.

"This is very preliminary, nobody is talking about what we're going to pay for the property, nothing like that, that's down the road," explained Birmingham.

GDOT officials didn't say how many homeowners will be impacted because the plans could change.

But we know that construction for Highway 133 is expected to be advertised for bid in 2019, and construction would start thereafter.

