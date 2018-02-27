VSU hosts GSC tournament doubleheader, men advance to semis

Both Valdosta State University basketball teams earned home games in the quarterfinals of the Gulf South Conference tournament, but when all was said and done Tuesday night, only one would advance.

The men's team holds the 1-seed and took down 8-seeded West Georgia in a shootout 106-90.

The Blazers improved to (26-3) due to a red-hot night from the 3-point-line (17-40).

VSU will face Delta State Saturday in the GSC semifinals in Birmingham, Alabama.

The 3-seeded Lady Blazers had one of their coldest nights on the season shooting 28.6 percent from the field in a 68-49 loss to 6-seeded West Florida.

The Valdosta State women fall to (21-8) on the season.

Selection Sunday will provide the Lady Blazers fate. They need an at-large bid into the NCAA Division II tournament in order keep the season alive.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.