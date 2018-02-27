Man in hospice care gets dream wedding

The couple got married at First United Methodist Church in downtown Valdosta where family and friends filled the chapel. (Source: WALB)

The two dated for over 15 years when Lane worked as Wright's manager at Popeye's Chicken. (Source: WALB)

Pruitt Health in Valdosta and Dreams in the Wind partnered together to help James Lane marry Martika Wright. (Source: WALB)

Some people believe that it is never too late for love and that proved true Tuesday as a 69-year-old South Georgia man in hospice care married the woman of his dreams.

Pruitt Health in Valdosta and Dreams in the Wind partnered together to help James Lane marry Martika Wright.

The two dated for over 15 years when Lane worked as Wright's manager at Popeye's Chicken.

Lane had a stroke and suffers from COPD which prevents him from breathing properly.

Once he fell ill, Wright learned to be Lane's main caregiver

"A few months ago he got sick and since then she's been his primary caregiver. She's been with him 24 hours a day, seven days a week, she's learned how to take care of him and they absolutely adore each other, it's the cutest thing you've ever seen," said Pruitt Health Administrator Alice Popielarz.

The couple got married at First United Methodist Church in downtown Valdosta where family and friends filled the chapel.

Steel's Jewelry provided the couple with rings and Pruitt Health bought Wright a beautiful white wedding dress.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.