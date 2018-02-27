Lee Co. commissioners join class action lawsuit against opioid crisis

This lawsuit will ask the manufacturers through court proceedings to not market and sell opiods the way they have been doing. (Source: WALB)

Lee County commissioners voted Tuesday night to take part in the fight against the opioid epidemic by signing on to an existing lawsuit.

Commissioner Billy Mathis endorsed joining the class action lawsuit to the board after seeing many cities and even some whole states signing on to support the lawsuit.

Lee County recognizes that the opioid crisis is real and affecting the entire nation, with over 90 percent of opioids being sold in the United States.

MORE: Albany doctor has 'no problem' being listed as a top 10 opioid prescriber

This lawsuit will ask the manufacturers through court proceedings to not market and sell opioids the way they have been doing.

"The way that the manufacturers are marketing these things and, you might as well say it, pushing it on Americans, it's a real problem," said Mathis.

The board of commissioners voted 5 to 0 to join the lawsuit.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.