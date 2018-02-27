Safe city coalition presents five point plan to fight crime

Albany's police chief said the most important area to make the city safer from crime is increasing community involvement.

After months of the Safe City Coalition working to come up with a plan to make Albany safer, their ideas were presented to the city commissioners Tuesday night.

The five focus areas to fight crime were:

Increasing access to social services Promoting law enforcement effectiveness. Leveraging technology Prosecutorial and judiciary innovation Increasing community involvement

"If they can find solutions that are, you know, good it's a win-win for everyone," said Chief Michael Persley. "So community involvement probably would be the biggest one I am looking forward to."

Chief Persley said that in 2017 Albany experienced an increase in violent crimes, but the majority were domestic related or incidents involving acquaintances.

