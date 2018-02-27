Girls Inc. & Girl Scouts to host 19th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance at ASU

This year the dance will be held at Albany State University's West Campus. (Source: WALB)

Daddies and daughters are getting out their formal wear for the Girls Inc. and Girl Scouts of Albany's 19th annual Daddy Daughter Dance on March 10.

A new edition this year will be a catered dinner meal option before the dance that will allow dads and daughters to come to one place for a night of dining and dancing.

This is the second year the dance will be held at Albany State University's West Campus.

In previous years, the dance was held at the Civic Center.

Organizers said this is a chance not only for girls to spend time with their fathers but also get a look into the future.

"Girls learn how they should be treated and dads get a great opportunity to spend some one on one time with their favorite girl," said Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia Assistant Program Director Sandy Wingard.

Proceeds will benefit both Girls Inc. and the Girls Scouts of Historic Georgia.

The tickets prices are listed below:

$45- Dinner/Dance (5:30 - 7:00 p.m.) $15 for each additional daughter

$25 - Dance (7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.) $10 for each additional daughter



Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.