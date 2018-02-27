National Pancake Day at IHOP benefits local Children's Miracle Network Hospital

All proceeds will go toward purchasing life saving equipment for children in the hospital. (Source: WALB)

With a donation to Children's Miracle Network, people were able to receive a free short stack of iHop's famous pancakes. (Source: WALB)

All day on Tuesday people were lining up at IHOP in Albany and Adel to get their free stack of pancakes while donating to a worthy cause.

With a donation to Children's Miracle Network, people were able to receive a free short stack of IHOP's famous pancakes.

With one of the six Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in Albany, locals came out in full support.

Last year, the event raised over $6,000 and this year the restaurant is aiming even higher.

Funds raised will go toward providing lifesaving equipment for children and infants receiving care at the hospital.

"Without these funds, we couldn't help our smallest patients, our infants and our children in the area so it really does mean a lot and have a huge impact," said Phoebe's Children's Miracle Network Hospital Coordinator Becca Miller.

WALB was told that both the Adel and Albany IHOPs were packed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.