2 men arrested after argument at Cook Primary School

Two men were arrested after an argument at Cook Primary School Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, William Thomas Smith Sr., 57, of Sparks and William Thomas Smith Jr., 26, of Adel were both booked into the Cook County Jail.

The sheriff's office reported that a concerned citizen approached a deputy and said there were two men arguing around a vehicle parked in the west lot around 3 p.m.

The woman told the deputy Smith Sr. was sitting in his vehicle when she saw him point a small black pistol at Smith Jr. who was standing outside the passenger side door.

The deputy and additional law enforcement officers met with both men and settled a "heated" argument over the custody of a grandchild.

The report said the two men gave conflicting stories about what happened before officers arrived, but Smith Jr. said that a gun was not pointed at him.

The sheriff's office said no students or teachers were in the area of the argument.

Smith Sr. and Smith Jr. have been charged with disorderly conduct.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident and said that more charges could be pending.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.