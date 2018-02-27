Former Clemson football coach promotes FCA in South Georgia

Former Clemson head football coach Tommy Bowden stopped in South Georgia Tuesday to talk about what he thinks makes athletes great on and off the field.

Bowden is hosted a speaking event for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at First Baptist Church of Albany.

He said he's worked with the organization for more than 40 years.

Bowden said the principles it teaches young people have helped make them better and improved the performance of the teams he's coached.

He added that he's had countless phone calls and conversations with athletes who have been impacted by the work of the FCA.

"So, I figured I need as much help as possible. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is an organization that teaches about commitment, accountability, responsibility. You know, it teaches a lot of the characteristics I thought were important to be successful."

Bowden also told us what he thinks about the Clemson Tigers most recent season.

He said he continues to support Dabo Swinney, and that the team is still one of the most consistent college squads in the country next to Alabama. Georgia, though, he said is doing a good job of working toward that.

