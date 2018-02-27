UPDATE: Power restored to downtown Albany

Crews are working to restore power to downtown Albany. (Source: WALB)

Linemen spent several hours Tuesday night working to restore power to the downtown Albany area after lights went out around 7:30 p.m.

According to Albany Utility, the blackout extended from the Flint Avenue area down to the Oakridge Drive area.

Jimmy Norman with Albany Utility said the power outage resulted from a bad underground cable near the Civic Center. He said power was restored around 10 p.m.

Albany police were out directing traffic on several streets.

The Albany city commission meeting was moved due to the outage.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.