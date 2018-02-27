Crews work to restore power to downtown Albany

Linemen are out working to restore power to the downtown Albany area after lights went out around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to Albany Utility, the blackout extends from the Flint Avenue area down to the Oakridge Drive area.

Officials with Albany Utility do not know how many homes are without power or the cause of the outage at this time.

Crews are working to determine what led to the blackout, until then, Albany Utility said it is unclear how long it will take to restore power to the affected area.

Albany police are out directing traffic on several streets.

The Albany city commission meeting was moved due to the outage.

One city official said backup generators are working in some of the buildings downtown but most of the 300 to 500 block area of Pine Avenue is dark.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.