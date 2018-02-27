Police: Gang members are developing middle schools

According to police, over 500 people in Albany are gang members, and a high number of them are being developed in middle schools.

Of the four middle schools in Dougherty County, the school's district police said gang affiliations could sweep the hallways.

Though officers are careful of who they label as gang members, they say signs come from everywhere.

"We usually look for repeat offenses. There may be signs of changes in their behavior. They may become more defiant," said Chief Troy Conley of the Dougherty County School System. "They may run with other individuals that have already been identified as gang members."

Conley said those who join gangs lack ownership or the feeling of love or affection. He says they will often hang around new crowds, and change the clothes and lingo.

Officers recommend that parents check their child's backpacks before and after school for strange markings or labels.

