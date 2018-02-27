Thomas Co. deputies investigate road sign damage at busy intersection

Investigators in Thomas County said they are working to identify the driver responsible for running over street signs this weekend. (Source: WALB)

Stop signs, speed limit signs and caution signs are all down near a busy intersection.

Thomas County deputies said over the weekend someone ran over at least 10 different road signs, including stop signs near Ozell Road and Highway 122.

Law enforcement's biggest concern was the impact it would have on traffic.

The roadside damage was reported Saturday morning around 8:30.

The deputy on scene went from Highway 122 onto Ozell Road onto Five Forks Road, on that stretch of 2 to 3 miles, there were 10 road signs down on the side of the road.

Investigators said this was no accident.

Most of the signs show tire tracks near them and tracks on the actual signs.

"There are two issues with this, number one it costs money. Two, those signs are there for a reason, they are there to warn motorists about upcoming hazards. Someone's prank or thought it was funny on Friday night could have turned into a fatal crash," explained Public Information Officer Steve Jones.

This is considered damaging government property and could result in a felony charge.

Public Works crews have been able to put the signs back up but they are looking for whoever is responsible for this.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff's Office. A reward could be offered in this case.

