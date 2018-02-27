Colquitt Co. Sheriff's Office finds stolen Veterans Express bus

The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office was searching for a bus that was stolen. (Source: Colquitt County Sheriff's Office)

The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office has found a stolen Bluebird bus that investigators were searching for on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that the bus had been stolen.

The post has been shared more than 700 times.

A couple of hours later, the sheriff's office posted that the bus had been found and the lookout for it had been canceled.

Investigators said the bus was taken sometime between 4:24 a.m. and 5:20 a.m.

The sheriff's office said the bus belongs to the Veterans Affairs Committee and was originally parked next to the Colquitt County Roads & Bridges Department.

An investigator said they received a tip just before 4 p.m. that the bus was spotted in Thomasville on Highway 19 heading north towards Albany.

Details have not been released at this time about who took the bus.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.