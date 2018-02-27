Rachel Lane residents in Thomasville still experiencing runoff, privacy issues

Residents on Rachel Lane say they are still having an issue with water runoff and privacy. (Source: WALB)

Residents on Rachel Lane say they are still having an issue with water runoff and privacy.

They are citing the source of the problems to an apartment complex construction project being built less than 50 feet from their backyard.

The plan is to eventually put a 6-foot fence around the complex and add landscaping to help with the privacy, but that has not been done yet.

Residents on Rachel Lane don't feel like that plan will be enough.

"My concern is that there really isn't follow up and the plan that was designed is not sufficient," said resident Morgan Bailey.

Interim City Manager Kha McDonald visited the properties on Friday.

She said she is learning about what opportunities are available to work with the developer to possibly add more solutions for their issues.

