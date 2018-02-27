GA Superintendent discusses school safety in Thomasville

State Superintendent Richard Woods made a visit to Thomasville on Tuesday.

One topic Woods discussed was school safety.

Woods said he believes teachers carrying guns would be a local issue, something that local governments should decide on.

Woods said something they can do on a state level would be to make sure the actual facilities are safe as far as security.

"We need to work with our local districts as they make applications for school buildings, we look at safety. We need to make an awareness of what we should do. We do practice safety drills, fire alarm, hurricane, tornado, we do need to expand that and do some type of intruder drill," said Woods.

Woods said they will push to work with local departments in the future to make sure they are communicating and doing the best they can to protect students.

