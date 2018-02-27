GBI on scene of body found in Cuthbert - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GBI on scene of body found in Cuthbert

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
CUTHBERT, GA (WALB) -

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Calhoun County Coroner is on the scene where a body was found Tuesday morning.

The scene is centered around a yard off a private drive near the intersection of 4th and Seaboard Streets.

The coroner did confirm that a body was found, but was not able to give any immediate details.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

