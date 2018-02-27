2 Albany teens arrested for shooting at victim

An Albany man was at an ATM on South Slappey Boulevard on February 18, when two teens jumped into his car by surprise and stole his wallet.

According to the Albany Police Department, the teens took off running, and the man chased them when he heard the sound of gunfire as the culprits starting shooting.

APD began an investigation which led them to Lawrence Russ, 17, and Romelo Perry, 19.

Russ and Perry were arrested and will be charged with Entering Auto and Aggravated Assault with a firearm.

No one was hit by bullets when they fired.

