APD investigates two separate shootings

Two people were injured in a shooting in Albany Monday night. (Source: WALB)

Detectives of the Albany Police Department are trying to find out who fired guns that left two people wounded Monday night.

One person was struck by a bullet on Cotton Avenue, and the other was on MLK Boulevard.

In the first incident, a man was struck in the arm, and his apartment was shot at. He was treated at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Then, a man was walking in the 2300 block of MLK, when a dark sedan rolled up, and someone fired a shot from the back seat.

The bullet hit him in the foot, and the car drove off. The victim wasn't able to give much of a description.

If you know anything about these crimes, call APD, or Albany CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS, and you may earn a reward.

