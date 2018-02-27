Guest Editorial: Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard's trip to D. C.

I am Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard.

It doesn’t happen every day, but when it does, a trip to Washington, DC with other Mayors for a meeting with the President of the United States brings hope for Albany and rural communities in our state.

Last month I, along with 13 other Georgia Mayors were among 100 Mayors from around the country that received an invitation from the Whitehouse to meet with President Donald Trump, Vice President Pence, and representatives of numerous federal agencies.

We were able to discuss the issues facing our rural areas, public safety concerns and the abundance of infrastructure needs facing communities across the country. We learned that the federal government plans to roll out a $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan.

Thanks to a recent Georgia Municipal Association report, the other Georgia Mayors and I were able to convey the fact that over the next four years, Georgia cities have capital investment needs for transportation, water and sewer, stormwater, public safety, parks and greenspace that totals more than $11 billion.

This important meeting also offered me the opportunity to talk with administration officials about Albany’s storm recovery and the $267 million needed for infrastructure.

I was also able to make one-on-one introductions with administration officials that work with the Community Development Block Grant program and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Most importantly, this event allowed Georgia local officials to share their stories and to continue to build positive relationships with our federal officials.

No, it doesn’t happen every day, but we took advantage of the opportunity when it presented itself.

