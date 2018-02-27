Coffee Co. officials search for woman who failed to register as sex offender

Officials with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office are searching for Chrystal Lynn Garren.

Deputies have obtained an arrest warrant for Garren, 37, for failing to maintain the requirements of her sex offender registration.

Garren provided her residential address at a location off U.S. Hwy. 221 North, in August, 2017.

The sheriff's office has been conducting regular compliance checks of registered sex offenders in the county and determined recently that Garren had moved from her registered address, but did not notify the sheriff.

Garren was convicted in 2003 on a charge of enticing a child for indecent purposes. She also has an outstanding warrant for violating the terms of her probation.

Garren is known to have ties to Coffee and Lowndes Counties.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff's Office at (912) 384-4227 or the non-emergency 911 line at (912) 384-7675.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.