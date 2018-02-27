Coffee Co. officials search for woman who failed to register as sex offender

According to police, the teens stole a wallet and took off running. The victim chased them, until he heard the sound of gunfire.More >>
According to police, the teens stole a wallet and took off running. The victim chased them, until he heard the sound of gunfire.More >>
Detectives of the Albany Police Department are trying to find out who fired guns that left two people wounded Monday night.More >>
Detectives of the Albany Police Department are trying to find out who fired guns that left two people wounded Monday night.More >>
The Coffee County Sheriff's Office has obtained an arrest warrant for Garren, 37, for failing to maintain the requirements of her sex offender registration.More >>
The Coffee County Sheriff's Office has obtained an arrest warrant for Garren, 37, for failing to maintain the requirements of her sex offender registration.More >>
Lee County football players and cheerleaders received their first-ever state championship rings.More >>
Lee County football players and cheerleaders received their first-ever state championship rings.More >>
After last week's officer-involved crash, one Dougherty County commissioner is asking the community to take action by voicing their concerns to the Georgia Department of Transportation at a town hall meeting.More >>
After last week's officer-involved crash, one Dougherty County commissioner is asking the community to take action by voicing their concerns to the Georgia Department of Transportation at a town hall meeting.More >>