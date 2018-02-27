Coffee Co. officials arrest sex offender absconder

Officials with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office had been searching for Chrystal Lynn Garren, 37, for failing to maintain the requirements of her sex offender registration.

They tracked her down in Cook County, Wednesday.

Garren was arrested by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, following a traffic stop. Garren wrecked her vehicle after striking a light pole and tried to run off, but was quickly apprehended.

The sheriff's office has been conducting regular compliance checks of registered sex offenders in the county and determined recently that Garren had moved from her registered address, but did not notify the sheriff.

Garren was convicted in 2003 on a charge of enticing a child for indecent purposes. She also has an outstanding warrant for violating the terms of her probation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff's Office at (912) 384-4227 or the non-emergency 911 line at (912) 384-7675.

