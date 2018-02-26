Dougherty Co. commissioner to hold town hall about dangerous intersection

Jones has requested GDOT to perform another traffic count, to determine if a traffic light will be put at the intersection. (Source:WALB)

After last week's officer-involved crash, one Dougherty County commissioner is asking the community to take action by voicing their concerns to the Georgia Department of Transportation at a town hall meeting.

Commissioner Anthony Jones says he has seen way too many crashes at the Nelms Road and Liberty Bypass intersection, this time even an officer was involved.

With a church, daycare, and school buses traveling this busy road day in and day out, he wants something to be changed.

Jones has requested GDOT to perform another traffic count, to determine if a traffic light will be put a the intersection.

GDOT officials will be at the town hall meeting to give the decision and hear concerns.

He encourages all in the Putney community to attend.

"What we love is to see if we can get a traffic light at that area to kinda see if we can get that traffic stopped and everybody stopped not at the same time but at the time when everybody needs to go," said Jones.

The town hall will be March 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Putney United Methodist Church on Dora Avenue.

