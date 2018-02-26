Stormwater project designed to stop flooding

After last week's officer-involved crash, one Dougherty County commissioner is asking the community to take action by voicing their concerns to the Georgia Department of Transportation at a town hall meeting.More >>
City officials are working to finalize a stormwater project expected to help stop flooding near Meadowlark Drive.More >>
Lee County football players and cheerleaders received their first-ever state championship rings.More >>
A recent Albany State University Foundation audit revealed the foundation may have been filing IRS forms incorrectly and it could cause legal issues.More >>
A Lee County church is inviting South Georgians with diabetes to a class on Tuesday to learn about a treatment that says it can reverse the disease.More >>
