Stormwater project designed to stop flooding

The Three Oaks Pond is where the flooding typically begins. (Source: WALB)

Roger Marietta is the Ward Four Commissioner for the city of Albany. (Source: WALB)

This is a photo of the flooding last year after a big rain storm. (Source: WALB)

A flooding issue in Northwest Albany may soon be resolved.

City officials are working to finalize a stormwater project expected to help stop flooding near Meadowlark Drive.

After heavy rainfall, parts of Meadowlark Drive typically flood.

"People can't get through here if you are in a car that rides fairly low," said area resident Jake Reese. "Something needs to be done."

Commissioner Roger Marietta said the water in this area floods, overflowing the drains often times into the streets.

"In the last few years, it's happening four to five times a year," said Marietta.

The flooding impacts drivers, the residents of this road and even some yards behind it.

"It actually forces people to go another way to the school. We are very fortunate nobody has been hurt bad by it," explained Marietta.

City leaders are hoping to stop the problem once and for all.

Marietta said the city manager and engineering department came up with a solution to the flooding by running an underground piping system to divert the water.

"This will be a gravity ditch that will be run up Summit, very deep in the earth, maybe 20 feet in some places, and will be piped all the way to Lake Cornelia," said Marietta.

The dry lake will then be dug out by about 40 cubic yards so excess water can sit here instead of on Meadowlark Drive, something nearby residents said would be a big help.

"It happens most every time now with a decent rain so just keeping traffic flowing will be a good thing," explained Reese.

The project has been approved by the federal government and fully drafted. The city is just waiting for the final green light from the Lake Park Recreation Club.

Once they get the approval, Marietta said the project could begin in the late spring.

