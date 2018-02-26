Church offers reversing diabetes seminar for South Georgians

The program will help set goals for weight management and eating habits. (Source: WALB)

A Lee County church is inviting South Georgians with diabetes to a class on Tuesday to learn about a treatment that says it can reverse the disease.

The first class of a six-week program on reversing type 2 diabetes will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 Tuesday night at the Adventist Fellowship Church in the 300 block of Fussell Road in Lee County.

The 6-week seminar will teach exercise and diet plans to help fight diabetes.

Organizers said the first session will be free.

You have to register online to attend the reversing diabetes seminar, and you can register here.

