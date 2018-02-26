PRICELESS: Lee County Trojans receive championship rings

Family and friends posed for pictures with the players (Source: WALB)

The championship Season lasted five months

Monday night's celebration lasted a little over two hours.

Memories from Lee County's 2017 state title year will last a lifetime.

In Leesburg, February 26, 2018 will forever be known as Trojan Day!

The Lee County football team received their rings for the 2017 GHSA 6A state championship being paraded with love for one last time on Trojan Field.

It's the same place they capped a (14-1) season with a victory over Coffee in the championship game back in December.

Fans, family and friends took photos with the team and received autographs in the community celebration.

The total cost for the rings was about $40,000 fully funded by the community.

But for the first ever Trojans football state champions, there's no dollar amount that can sum up the feeling.

"(It's) Priceless to see the reaction on these kids faces," said head football coach Dean Fabrizio. "But it's something they earned. Like we told them there's nothing that can buy this feeling. It's something you can only get through hard work accomplishing something with your teammates and brothers."

Lee County is graduating 41 seniors from the football team. For players like Ty Terrell this was a victory lap for his Trojan career.

"It just takes me all the way back to the summer time when we were grinding and saying we were going to get here and get the rings," said Terrell who will play wide receiver for Marshall next season. "And to actually do it, that's big. Because you know that's a lot of people's goal, but everybody can't win."

It was Lee County's first team state championship since the 1985 basketball team.

