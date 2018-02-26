1 injured in Albany shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in Albany Monday night. (Source: WALB)

One person is in the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Albany.

According to Albany police, they received several calls about shots being fired in the area of Cotton, Corn and Whitney avenues.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the arm in the 800 block of Cotton Avenue. He was taken to the hospital. His condition has not been made available at this time.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect's car could possibly be an older model, black Lincoln Town Car.

This is a developing story and WALB has sent a crew to the scene and we are working to get more information. We will provide updates as details come in.

