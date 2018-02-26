South Georgia in need of nurses at hospitals

There is a nursing shortage not only in South Georgia but all all over the nation. (Source: WALB)

South Georgia Medical Center said it is in need of nurses. (Source: WALB)

South Georgia is in need of nurses.

On Monday, local hospitals said they're dealing with a shortage of qualified nurses.

Staff at Tift Regional Medical Center, South Georgia Medical Center and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital confirmed the information.

All of them said this isn't just a South Georgia problem, but one the entire nation is facing.

All of them have been looking for better ways to not only recruit new nurses but also retain their senior staff members.

Our partners at the Valdosta Daily Times reported that South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) had a reception for 2018 nursing graduates last week, where attendees could interview for jobs on the spot.

SGMC could also consider giving sign-on bonuses, which is something some competing hospitals nationwide already do.

WALB also spoke with Tift Regional and Phoebe on how they are combating this shortage, but have not received their statements at this time.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.