Narcan doses delivered by paramedics more than doubled

Dougherty County paramedics are administering more than twice the amount of life-saving Narcan doses now.

The head of the county's EMS told elected leaders at Dougherty County's commission meeting on Monday that paramedics have dispensed 70 doses of the opioid inhibitor in 15 months.

It's blowing their pharmaceutical budget out of the water.

"Our budget is set at a certain amount for pharmaceuticals. But, when you factor in the additional that we have been dispensing out because of opioid overdose, we are looking at an additional $2,700 in expenses that initially wasn't budgeted in the previous budget year," explained Director of the Dougherty County EMS Sam Allen.

Allen said in prior years, it was normal for paramedics to administer one or two Narcan doses a month.

