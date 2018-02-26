Flu epidemic at an all-time high in Tift County

Tift Regional only saw 150 cases of the flu, this time last year. (Source: WALB)

Tift Regional Medical Center has seen nearly 500 cases of the flu as of mid-February. (Source: WALB)

Tift Regional Health System said it has seen nearly 500 cases of the flu as of mid-February.

The health system said that number is drastically higher than anything they've seen in years.

This time last year, hospital officials said they only saw 150 cases of the flu, now it has tripled.

Staff at Tift Regional Medical Center said these numbers are based off of hospital and emergency room activity, not cases seen by doctor's offices and clinics throughout the county.

Although it's the middle of flu season, they said all ages, pregnant women and people with chronic conditions are still at risk.

Due to this, they said it's not too late to get a flu vaccine as it still has time to be effective.

Officials are encouraging people to wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth and to cough and sneeze into your sleeves.

The director of infection prevention at the hospital said they're hoping the flu number will die down in March.

