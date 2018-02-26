Dougherty Co. teams with ATC to improve workforce development

Several industries in South Georgia are searching for qualified people to fill open positions.

Albany Technical College is the site of the new Work Source Development Program aiming to meet those growing demands.

The program is an arm of the Technical College System of Georgia. Its goal is to assist both industries and technical colleges to more efficiently move trained people into jobs.

Albany Technical College President Dr. Anthony Parker and the Technical College System of Georgia Assistant Commissioner Joe Dan Banker talked about the partnership with Dougherty County leaders at Monday's commission meeting.

Parker told commissioners that companies providing truck transportation for Procter & Gamble need truck drivers, more than are currently in the CDL class, and this workforce program can help meet those needs.

County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas thinks the partnership can ultimately strengthen the county's economy.

"And, we now have within the Technical College System of Georgia specific job force training that will be hosted by Albany Technical College right here in Dougherty County, Georgia. It will then be able to meet the needs of the community and of the citizens with an existing living and breathing economy," said Cohilas.

A spokesperson for Albany Tech said the Work Source Development program will eventually be a part of all the technical colleges across the state.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.