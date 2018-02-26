GSW softball off to a hot start under new leadership

Georgia Southwestern State softball is hammering through opponents.

Two weeks out from conference play, the Lady Hurricane are riding an 8-game win streak under new management.

Wet fields forced the ladies into the batting cages Monday.

The only sounds coming from Lady Cane Field are smashed softballs, and of course laughter.

But that's usually not the case.

"We play music at practice every day and that kind of helps the atmosphere as well," said 1st year coach Nicki Levering.

Music essential to practice for the Lady from 'Music City.'

After four years at South Georgia State Levering has took over as head coach.

The Nashville native has fit right in, and her players love her energy.

"Definitely the intensity that she tries to keep us having in the dugout really keeps us going especially when we need to make runs to keep scoring and get us on base," said Elizabeth Willis.

Feeding off that passion, the freshman has five home runs this season. She's tied for 3rd in the peach belt with the lady cane all time leader in dingers Christina Wells who is also ecstatic with the new direction.

"She knows us individually what are strengths and our weaknesses are, said Wells. "And she pushes us everyday to be the best we can be and that's what we really need in the end."

Levering is staring to get a hang of her squad.

"Seven returners and seven new faces," said Levering of the team's roster. "So for them to come in and mesh this well it's been very nice for me."

Levering has GSW off to a 9-6 start, and have outscored opponents 58-8 in their last 8 games.

"We've learned a lot under coach Nicki and the new coaches she's brought in," said Wells. "They've helped us tremendously with our pitching, hitting everything. I just can't wait to see how we do in conference."

The top 8 teams make the Peach Belt Conference tournament.

Levering says that's the goal for year 1.